Head of Money Changers Arrested over ‘Dollar Manipulation’

Financial Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim ordered the arrest of head of exchange houses in Lebanon, Mahmoud Mrad, on charges of “dollar manipulation,” media reports said late on Thursday.

Hizbullah’s al-Akhbar daily said on Friday that police in Dahieh arrested Mohammed M., a money changer who was buying big amounts of dollars at a high and unofficial rate of LBP 4,200. Police found audio conversations on his mobile with head of the exchange houses Mahmoud Mrad.

During investigations with Mrad after his detention, police said the latter had commissioned a group of money changers to buy dollars to his advantage from the market.

They found audio conversations on his WhatsApp app with the money changers for that purpose.

Mrad was selling dollars at LBP 4,500 to food importers who needed dollars in cash to import the goods they sell into the market.

Investigators also arrested a bank manager in the mountainous region of Aley over suspicions he was providing dollars to money changers to trading at a high price.

Lebanon’s national currency has lost more than 50% of its value, and banks have imposed crippling capital controls amid a liquidity crunch.

But it appeared to be in a free fall over the last few days, selling as low as 4,500 Lebanese pounds to the dollar on the parallel market, down from a fixed peg of 1,500 pounds to the dollar in place for 30 years.

Prices of commodities have risen by 55 percent in Lebanon, while 45 percent of the population now lives below the poverty line, according to official estimates.

Lebanese are railing against a sharp devaluation of the pound and rocketing inflation, amid the coronavirus pandemic that worsened its already stricken economy.