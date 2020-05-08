Lebanon Announces Gradual Resumption of Classes Starting May 28

Education Minister Tarek Majzoub announced a gradual resumption of classes on Friday, explaining a phased resumption of activities in schools and universities starting May 28 until the end of July.

He said the health ministry and the World Health Organization will collaborate to monitor the return after the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have managed to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, but we closed all educational institutions when we felt the danger was imminent,” said Majzoub.

He said the suspension of schools and educational activities will be lifted step by step.

Universities, Bacc and Brevet classes, technical and vocational education will resume teaching starting May 28.

Online learning will continue for Grades 1 to 9 until the end of May. Classes will resume after the end of the summer vacation.

The rest of the grades will resume partially starting June 11.

On intermediate education, awarded diplomas will be given to students whose names are listed in Grade 9 and who complete the academic year from May 28 to the end of July.

Free applicants have to sit for official exams that will be held after the mid of August.

Regarding the secondary education in their respective tracks, Majzoub said: "The subjects are divided into two groups, the first is compulsory and the second is optional.” Detailed memos will be issued next week setting the dates for official exams.