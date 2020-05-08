Lebanon Records 12 New Coronavirus Cases and 1 More Death

Lebanon recorded twelve more COVID-19 coronavirus cases and one more virus-related death over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Six of those infected are evacuated Lebanese expats and the rest are residents, the Ministry said in a statement.

It said the infected expats came from Liberia, Sierra Leone, France and Saudi Arabia, adding that the sources of the six local cases have been traced.

The cases raise the country's tally to 796 as the fatality raises the death toll to 26.

The Ministry said that over the past 24 hours, 1,651 lab tests were carried out for residents and 345 for repatriated expats.