New York Child Dies from Rare Disease Linked to COVID-19

A five-year-old boy in New York has died from a rare inflammatory disease believed to be caused by the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

"There have been 73 reported cases in NY (state) of children getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

"On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by COVID-19," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.