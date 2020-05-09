Report: Speaker Urges 'Instant' Remedies for Crisis

Speaker Nabih Berri considers the situation in Lebanon requires “quick and instant” measures to stop the economic deterioration, al-Joumhouria quoted Ain el-Tineh sources on Saturday.

The Speaker sees the situation “can no longer tolerate any delay, rather it is strictly necessary and urgent to go to prompt and immediate remedies,” the sources said.

“Tough measures must be taken to protect the national currency and the bank deposits of Lebanese,” he said, amid a financial and monetary crisis that saw restrictions placed on bank withdrawals.

On the International Monetary Fund’s assistance for Lebanon, the sources raised hopes that negotiations lead to results as “envisioned” by Lebanon, while rejecting “dictated conditions affecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and decisions”.