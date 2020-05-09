13 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon Raise Tally to 809

The tally of individuals retracting the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lebanon rose to 809, with 13 new cases recorded on Saturday.

The Health Ministry said 13 individuals tested positive for the virus.

The death toll in Lebanon from the virus 26 on Friday.

According to official data published on the state-run National News Agency, 234 recoveries were recorded since February 21, when health ministry confirmed the country's first case of novel coronavirus.