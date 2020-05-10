Health Ministry Says 13 Coronavirus Cases on 7 Expat Flights

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced the results of coronavirus tests for Lebanese expats repatriated from several nations.

It said the Moscow flight carried ten virus cases, Dwala's carried two as the Minsk and Kuwait flights carried one each.

Expats evacuated from Bahrain, Dubai, London and Ukraine have meanwhile all tested negative, the Ministry added.

“The infected cases will be transferred to hospital while those who tested negative will observe strict home quarantine, knowing that they will be followed up on daily basis by the Ministry and those who show any symptoms will be referred to hospital to repeat the test,” it said.

Lebanon has so far recorded more than 800 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths. The cases tally includes those evacuated from abroad following the closure of Beirut's airport.