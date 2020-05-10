Health Ministry Says 13 Coronavirus Cases on 7 Expat Flights
The Health Ministry on Sunday announced the results of coronavirus tests for Lebanese expats repatriated from several nations.
It said the Moscow flight carried ten virus cases, Dwala's carried two as the Minsk and Kuwait flights carried one each.
Expats evacuated from Bahrain, Dubai, London and Ukraine have meanwhile all tested negative, the Ministry added.
“The infected cases will be transferred to hospital while those who tested negative will observe strict home quarantine, knowing that they will be followed up on daily basis by the Ministry and those who show any symptoms will be referred to hospital to repeat the test,” it said.
Lebanon has so far recorded more than 800 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths. The cases tally includes those evacuated from abroad following the closure of Beirut's airport.
15 minutes ago Lebanon recorded 23 coronavirus cases among residents and 13 among evacuees over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.
And these results aren’t even trustworthy.
The cotton swab test will always be negative if they’re done 8-9 days after the carrier got contaminated, symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The blood test won’t show antibodies if the patient didn’t get mild to acute symptoms....
So basically, a lot, probably a majority of the carriers are undetectable.
And if antibodies are undetectable, it simply means one isn’t immune and can get it again.... it sucks.