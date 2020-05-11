Casino Opts Not to Reopen as 3rd Phase of Easing Lockdown Begins

Casino du Liban announced Monday that it will not reopen its doors to customers, reversing an earlier decision, as Lebanon started the third phase of a reopening plan despite a sudden and significant spike in coronavirus cases.

"The casino's administration announces the postponement of the (reopening) date until further notice, in line with the decision of the interior minister to extend general mobilization," it said in a statement.

"As the casino's administration apologizes to its customers, it hopes they will understand this step out of keenness on their safety and as a contribution from it and them to the efforts to contain this pandemic, which has turned into a national concern," it added.

In an earlier statement, the casino had explained the precautionary measures it intended to take.

The measures included a “sanitizing tunnel” at the entrance, body temperature checks, the distribution of masks to willing customers, the disinfection of machines and tables and providing customers with hand sanitizers.

The third phase of the plan also includes the reopening of construction sites, cement plants, the state-run Motor Vehicle Inspection Center, financial brokering and bourse-related firms and shopping centers that are smaller than malls. Restaurants and cafes will meanwhile be allowed to up their customer capacity from 30 to 50% and buses (24-33 passengers) will be allowed to operate.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi had on Sunday revised the night curfew hours to begin at 7pm instead of 9pm and warned that all non-essential private and public institutions will be re-closed should some citizens continue to breach the coronavirus precautionary measures.

The minister's warning comes amid Lebanon's biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases with 36 recorded on Sunday and 13 on Saturday.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan had issued a similar warning and Cabinet is expected to review the measures in its session on Tuesday.