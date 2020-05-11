Lebanon Records 14 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Monday confirmed 14 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, which raises the country's tally to 859, the Health Ministry said.

Twelve of the cases were recorded among residents while two were confirmed among repatriated expats, the Ministry added in a statement.

The country's death toll still stands at 26 while the number of recoveries has reached 234.

Lebanon had on Sunday witnessed its biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of daily coronavirus cases, prompting the health and interior ministers to warn that a strict lockdown could be re-imposed.

Cabinet is expected to reassess the anti-coronavirus measures on Tuesday.