Islamic State Claims Deadly Attack on Afghan Funeral

The Islamic State group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 24 and wounded 68 at a funeral for a police commander in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province.

"The jihadist Abdallah al-Ansari hit Afghan security forces and militia allied to Nangarhar, exploding his (suicide) belt ... (and) killing and wounding 100 non-believers," the jihadist group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

IS made no mention of a separate attack that took place on Tuesday against a hospital in Kabul that killed 14, including nurses and newborns.