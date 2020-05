Israeli warplanes were seen flying at a low altitude over several towns in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Wednesday.

NNA said the planes flew over Hasbaya, al-Arqoub, Mount Hermon, Shebaa Farms, Occupied Golan Heights, Marjayoun, Nabatieh, Iqlim al-Toffah and Jezzine.

Israeli warplanes over the past few months, conducted extensive flights over Lebanon.