Ministry Says Restaurants Closed, Delivery Services Halted during Shutdown

The Ministry of Tourism reversed an earlier decision on Wednesday, and announced the closure of all tourism institutions, restaurants and delivery services across Lebanon during the four-day shutdown over coronavirus, the National News Agency reported.

The Ministry announced in a circular the closure of tourism institutions, restaurants and delivery services from Thursday 14/5/2020 until Monday morning 5/18/2020 after the hike in coronavirus cases.

In the wake of the biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of coronavirus cases, the government on Tuesday decided to fully shut down the country from Wednesday evening until Monday morning at the recommendation of the health minister.

Starting May 4th, restaurants, playgrounds, salons, barber shops and others were allowed to reopen with 30% capacity.