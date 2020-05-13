Tourism Ministry Orders Restaurants Closed, Reverses Suspension of Delivery Services

The Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday announced the closure of all tourism institutions and restaurants across Lebanon during the four-day shutdown over coronavirus, the National News Agency reported.

The Ministry later announced that it was reversing a decision on suspending restaurant delivery services. It confirmed that they will be allowed to operate between 5:00 am and 6:00 pm.

In the wake of the biggest spike in weeks in the numbers of coronavirus cases, the government on Tuesday decided to fully shut down the country from Wednesday evening until Monday morning at the recommendation of the health minister.

Starting May 4th, restaurants, playgrounds, salons, barber shops and others were allowed to reopen with 30% capacity.