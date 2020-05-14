Lebanon Observes Total Lockdown, Minister to ‘Assess’ Efficacy Sunday

The government’s reinstated nationwide lockdown began on Thursday following a spike in reported coronavirus cases in Lebanon, as the health minister said the efficiency of the measure will be accessed on Sunday when the four-day lockdown ends.

The government called on the public to stay home for four days starting Wednesday evening and until dawn on Monday, reversing measures that were gradually implemented since last month that phased out restrictions imposed since mid-March.

The new shutdown is a rare reversal and comes as many countries have started easing restrictions despite grave concerns of a setback as they seek to balance economic and health care needs.

After a few days of single-digit cases detected, there was a spike in reported infections in Lebanon since last week, including among Lebanese returning home during repatriation programs who did not observe quarantine measures.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan said the efficacy of the lockdown will be assessed on Sunday.

“An assessment will be based on the four-day closure, and I will report to the ministerial committee. It will be up to the Cabinet to decide on the subsequent stages,” said Hassan on Thursday.

Lebanon, a country of just over 5 million, has so far been able to contain the virus, recording less than 900 infections, including 120 repatriated Lebanese, and 26 deaths after imposing early lockdown measures and strictly implementing restriction on movement.

But over the last few days, government and health officials criticized carelessness and lax implementation of social distancing and other restrictions among the public.