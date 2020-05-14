Coronavirus Cases Rise to 886 amid Renewed Lockdown

After reversing an earlier decision easing confinement measures over a spike in coronavirus, eight new cases were recorded on Thursday including two Lebanese expats repatriated recently.

The Health Ministry said Thursday’s cases raise the tally to 886 and include six residents and two expats.

The government reinstated a four-day lockdown starting Wednesday evening and until dawn on Monday, reversing measures that were gradually implemented since last month that phased out restrictions imposed since mid-March.

The public health crisis comes at a particularly turbulent period for Lebanon. The country is facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, putting pressure on a population that is seeing its savings erode.

Late last month, the country began a phased-out plan to relax a national lockdown that allowed small businesses to reopen, and shortened a nighttime curfew.

But after a few days of single-digit cases detected, there was a spike in reported infections since last week, including among Lebanese returning home during repatriation programs who did not observe quarantine measures.