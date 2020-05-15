Aoun Follows Up on Measures to Counter Smuggling

President Michel Aoun followed up through measures to stop smuggling operations across illegal land crossings into Syria, especially subsidized material such as fuel, flour and others, the Presidency office said in a statement on Friday.

The President had received a series of reports on implemented procedures and operations carried out in the past hours, added the statement.

Aoun asserted the importance of coordination between various security and military agencies to ensure the success of all previous Cabinet-adopted measures, and Higher Defense Council decisions.