Hasan Says Coronavirus Situation Still Under Control

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Friday that the coronavirus situation is still under control in Lebanon.

“We are still in the third phase and we have not descended into the fourth phase, and this is thanks to everyone's cooperation and awareness. We are counting on this cooperation to keep the pandemic under control and within the capabilities of official and societal institutions,” Hasan said.

“Whenever an infection is recorded, home quarantine is obligatory and all the precautionary measures must be taken for personal safety and that of the family and society,” he added.

Asked whether there is a need to extend the state of general mobilization, Hasan said: “This matter is being discussed and assessed, pending the continuation of field surveying over the next two days.”

“The ministerial committee on fighting the coronavirus pandemic will convene Sunday morning at the Grand Serail under Prime Minister Hassan Diab to evaluate the epidemiological situation and act accordingly. This is a government's decision and not a ministry's decision and the Health Ministry is performing its duty and submitting recommendations,” the minister went on to say.

“The decision on extending general mobilization or any other measure is up to the whole government to take,” he added.