Getafe and Villarreal Reject Accusations of Match-Fixing, Molina Investigated

La Liga club Getafe have denied involvement in match-fixing and defended their captain Jorge Molina after reports on Friday claimed he is under investigation by Spanish police in relation to a match against Villarreal last season.

Police want to look into an alleged WhatsApp conversation that suggests Molina knew about payments made to seven Villarreal players in exchange for losing to Getafe on the final day of last season, according to reports in the Spanish press.

Villarreal also released a statement on behalf of the club and players on Friday "to show their absolute rejection of the accusations".

Getafe missed out on Champions League qualification after drawing 2-2 against Villarreal, which meant fourth place went to Valencia, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0.

In a statement, Getafe wrote: "Getafe CF wants to offer its unconditional support to him (Molina) and regrets the serious violation of the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence and we want to reject and categorically deny any implication related to this matter and this type of conduct."

"The club reserves the right to exercise any civil or criminal actions that may correspond regarding those individuals or legal entities that give or provide credibility to the reports," the statement added.

A Villarreal statement read: "Both Villarreal CF and its first team want to show their absolute rejection of the accusations received in the last few hours and publicly and emphatically deny a presumed implication of rigging in the match played against Getafe CF (2-2) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, corresponding to day 38 of last season."

It added: "Likewise, Villarreal CF will study and assess the possibility of taking legal action in this situation."

Molina's Getafe teammate Jaime Mata posted a message on Twitter, together with a picture of Molina, that said: "The truth is incontrovertible. A malicious can attack him and ignorance can make fun of him but in the end, the truth will out."