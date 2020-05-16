Army Arrests 16 Involved in Illegal Money Operations

The Lebanese Army announced arrested sixteen suspects involved in illegal money transfers to fund terror groups, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

“After a close follow up on files related to terror acts, the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army arrested a Syrian national, who has been living in Lebanon for a long period of time, illegally transferring funds outside Lebanon in favor of a terrorist,” the Lebanese Army, Orientation Directorate said in its statement.

“Through his confessions, the army was able to identify a group of Lebanese and Syrian individuals involved in illegal money transfer and exchange, it added.

The suspects worked under the guise of legal offices and companies using an unlicensed electronic platform belonging to el-Barakat Company for Money Transfer.

The army identified their identities and whereabouts, conducting raids in 12 different Lebanese regions.

Thirteen Syrians and 3 Lebanese were arrested.

The army caught in their possession computers and cellular mobile devices in addition to large sums of money used in their counterfeit operations.