Israel Shoots, Nabs Shepherd in Kfarshouba Outskirts

An Israeli patrol on Sunday shot and wounded Syrian shepherd Mohammed Noureddine Abdul Azim in the outskirts of the Lebanese border town of Kfarshouba before abducting him into Israel, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The Israeli army meanwhile confirmed that “troops spotted a suspect who crossed the Blue Line from Lebanon into Israeli territory," referring to the U.N.-demarcated border line.

"The suspect was injured from (army) fire and is being evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment in Israel," it said.

It added that the incident occurred after the man crossed from Lebanon into the occupied Shebaa Farms.

Israel says the enclave is part of the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967 and later annexed. The U.S. is the only country to have recognized Israel's annexation of the Golan.

Lebanon and Syria say Shebaa Farms belong to Lebanon, while the United Nations says the area is part of Syria and that Damascus and Israel should negotiate its final status.

The Lebanese-Israeli frontier has seen tensions rise in recent weeks between Israel and Hizbullah.

In April, an Israeli drone fired on a truck carrying Hizbullah fighters in Syria near the border with Lebanon. No one was hurt. Two days later, Israel accused Hizbullah of "provocative" acts, including attempts to breach the border.

Israel and Hizbullah fought a 34-day war in 2006 to a stalemate.

Earlier this month the Lebanese military detained five Sudanese citizens who had crossed into Israel.