18 Bangladeshis among 20 New Virus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Monday confirmed twenty more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, among them 18 Bangladeshis, the Health Ministry said.

The cases raise the country's tally to 931 including 26 deaths and 251 recoveries.

Media reports said the Bangladeshis are workers who live in the same building in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa area. The building has been isolated by security forces since Sunday.

The National News Agency said the two cases among Lebanese citizens were recorded in the Akkar town of Jdeidet al-Qaytaa.

Lebanon on Monday ended a four-day general lockdown despite a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, with Prime Minister Hassan Diab citing economic and financial hardships and urging stricter respect for social distancing and health instructions.

Only educational institutions, nightclubs, beaches, cinemas, theaters, concert venues, gyms and sport clubs remain fully closed. Commercial swimming pools have meanwhile been allowed to operate with 50% capacity.