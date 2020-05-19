Lebanon Holds Second Round of Negotiations with IMF

The second round of remote negotiations between the International Monetary Fund and Lebanon was held, and talks focused on “issues related to the central bank, mainly on the bank’s accounts,” LBCI reported on Tuesday.

LBCI quoted unnamed sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, and who the station said have refrained from giving detailed information.

“Negotiations have tackled the accounts at the central bank,” they said.

Interlocutors agreed to hold “periodic meetings, two or three meetings per week to discuss the monetary plan,” they told the station.

Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh personally participated in the second round of negotiations after he opted not to take part in the first round and to delegate representatives instead.

Media reports said the IMF strictly links assistance for Lebanon to the reforms the Lebanese government has pledged to implement.

The first round of negotiations between Lebanon and the IMF was held on Wednesday. Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni expressed his relief over the talks and expected the next rounds to be “equally constructive.”