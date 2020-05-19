Diab Cautions Total Lockdown Likely in Case of Negligence

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday voiced calls on all Lebanese to abide by the safety precautions against coronavirus, noting that the government could impose a strict lockdown in case of negligence.

“I appeal to the Lebanese not to underestimate protective measures against coronavirus, and I ask the security forces to tighten measures otherwise we will be facing a major problem,” said Diab at the beginning of the Cabinet session.

The PM warned saying that “if the chaos continues, we will completely shut down the country and impose unprecedented measures.”

The number of coronavirus cases have seen a sudden increase lately in Lebanon.

The country has been receiving almost daily flights repatriating Lebanese expats.

On Monday, Lebanon ended a four-day general lockdown despite a recent uptick in coronavirus cases, with Diab citing economic and financial hardships.

The country has so far officially confirmed 911 coronavirus cases among them 26 deaths.

On Monday, seventeen foreign laborers living in the same building have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.