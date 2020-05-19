Coronavirus Cases Rise to 954 in Lebanon

Twenty-three people tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday in Lebanon, raising the tally to 954 since the first case was detected on February 21.

The Health Ministry said that 8 residents and 15 expats have contracted the virus.

An increase in the number of infections in Lebanon raised eyebrows recently, with some linking it to the country’s repatriation of its nationals from abroad mainly from highly infected countries, and poor self-isolation measures for those.

On Monday, seventeen foreign laborers living in the same building in Beirut's neighborhood of Ras el-Nabaa tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports said security forces have taken measures to isolate the building.