Hasan: Isolation of Some Areas May be Best Solution

The isolation of some regions “could be the best solution in light of what happened last week” as to the uptick in coronavirus cases, Health Minister Hamad Hasan said on Tuesday.

“Commitment to restrictions can allows us to resume normal life with the least possible damage,” Hasan added after a Higher Defense Council meeting that recommended extending the state of general mobilization to June 7.

“We are in a transitional period, we want everyone's participation and we stress the importance of the role of municipalities and civil society associations,” the minister said.

“We are seeking middle ground solutions and masks are essential in this period,” he went on to say.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab had on Sunday announced the end of a four-day lockdown despite an ongoing spike in the number of coronavirus cases. The country had on March 15 declared general mobilization, ordered non-essential businesses shuttered and closed its air, land and sea ports of entry.

Twenty-three more cases were recorded on Tuesday, raising the country's tally to 954.