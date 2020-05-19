Mobile version

Ibrahim Reportedly Holds Talks in Syria

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 May 2020, 20:39
W460

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim visited Syria today and held talks with Syrian authorities, a media report said on Tuesday.

LBCI television said Ibrahim discussed a host of files, including smuggling, illegal border crossings and means to control the movement of individuals between the two countries amid the coronavirus crisis.

The issue of cross-border smuggling has stirred controversy in Lebanon in recent days and the Lebanese Higher Defense Council has agreed on a series of measures aimed at curbing it.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for his part said that ending smuggling requires cooperation between the governments and armies of the two countries.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb s.o.s 19 May 2020, 20:56

This Iranian implant should be put down with his cousin Ali Ibrahim.

Reply Report