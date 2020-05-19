Ibrahim Reportedly Holds Talks in Syria

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim visited Syria today and held talks with Syrian authorities, a media report said on Tuesday.

LBCI television said Ibrahim discussed a host of files, including smuggling, illegal border crossings and means to control the movement of individuals between the two countries amid the coronavirus crisis.

The issue of cross-border smuggling has stirred controversy in Lebanon in recent days and the Lebanese Higher Defense Council has agreed on a series of measures aimed at curbing it.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for his part said that ending smuggling requires cooperation between the governments and armies of the two countries.