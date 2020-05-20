Lebanon Records Seven New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed seven more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

The infections raise the country's tally to 961.

The Ministry said four of the cases were recorded among residents and three among repatriated Lebanese expats, with two of the local infections traced to known cases.

It added that over the past 24 hours 1,354 lab tests were carried out for residents and 290 for expats.

No deaths were recorded with the toll still standing at 26 while the number of recoveries has reached 251.

Lebanon on Monday ended a four-day lockdown despite a recent uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, citing economic hardship.

The country had on March 15 declared general mobilization, ordered non-essential businesses shuttered and closed its air, land and sea ports of entry.

Most institutions and businesses have reopened in recent days, some with a reduced capacity and working hours.