Aoun Tells Kubis Lebanon Keen on Calm on Southern Border

President Michel Aoun on Wednesday told U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis that Lebanon is keen on calm on its southern border with Israel.

“Lebanon, which understands the importance of preserving calm at the Blue Line on the southern Lebanese border, considers the continued aerial and territorial Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty a violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701,” Aoun told Kubis during a meeting at the Baabda Palace.

“Lebanon is keen on preserving calm on the southern border through cooperation between the army and UNIFIL forces,” the president added.

Turning to the economic crisis, Aoun told the U.N. official that the massive Syrian refugee influx and the halt of exportation through Syria have burdened Lebanon with heavy economic losses estimated at $43 billion, in addition to other indirect losses.

“International aid must be at the level of the damage that Lebanon has sustained since the eruption of the Syrian war,” the president noted.