Jumblat: There's a U.S.-Iran War in Lebanon, Sanctions Won't Weaken Hizbullah

Progressive Socialist Party chief Walid Jumblat suggested Wednesday that there is an "economic war" between the United States and Iran on "Lebanese soil."

Speaking in an English-language interview with the journalist Raghida Dergham, Jumblat revealed that he had recently warned the U.S. administration about the impact of such a war on Lebanon.

He said he told Brookings Institute fellow and ex-U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman in a phone call that U.S. sanctions will not "weaken Hizbullah."

"If you think that you can weaken Hizbullah by imposing sanctions on Lebanon, Hizbullah will not be weakened. We as Lebanese (will be weakened) as collateral damage," Jumblat reminisced telling Feltman.