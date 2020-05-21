Lebanon Sees Major Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Thursday recorded 63 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, which is a significant uptick compared to its usual daily tally.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said 36 of the cases were recorded among residents and the rest among repatriated Lebanese expats.

It added that 34 of the local cases have been traced to known sources.

LBCI TV meanwhile reported that 17 of the 36 locally infected individuals are Bangladeshi workers. Seventeen other Bangladeshi workers had also tested positive in recent days. Two buildings in which the workers live in Beirut's Ras al-Nabaa areas have since been isolated.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 1,024.