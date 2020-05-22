China to Issue 3.75 tn Yuan ($526 bn) in Bonds to Boost Spending
Beijing will issue 3.75 trillion yuan ($526 billion) in special government bonds this year, said Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, in a bid to boost infrastructure spending in the virus-hit economy.
The amount represents a 1.6-trillion-yuan increase over last year, and a larger proportion of the bonds can be used as project capital, with priority given to items like new infrastructure, Li told the opening of the National People’s Congress.
