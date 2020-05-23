Aoun Marks Resistance and Liberation Day, Eid el-Fitr

President Michel Aoun congratulated the Lebanese in general and Muslims in particular on the occasion of Eid el-Fitr and the Resistance and Liberation Day, the Presidency said on Saturday.

“Eid comes this year at a time when Lebanon is going through a difficult stage that has been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, distancing people from each other and causing more concern after the increasing infection numbers,”Aoun said.

Aoun added that the spread of the virus has prevented Lebanese from “celebrating the joy of the feast. I share with you the feelings of grief, and I am confident that with determination you are capable of overcoming the harshest conditions.”

The President said “this holiday is an occasion to join our hearts and hands, proving to ourselves and to the world that we deserve life as long as we have the will to overcome its difficulties.”

“We are a people who differ over politics but unite on the homeland. We are always able to face challenges and triumph over risks,” he concluded.