Mustaqbal Lashes Out at Bassil: We Don't Sneak Criminals under Intl. Deals

Al-Mustaqbal Movement secretary-general Ahmed Hariri lashed out at Free Patriotic Movement chief, Strong Lebanon MP Jebran Bassil over the general amnesty law.

“The difference between us, Plato, is that we reject smuggling criminals and traitors under international deals,” Hariri said.

“We have worked hard on the general amnesty bill in front of the entire Lebanese in order to remove injustice and to free Lebanese citizens sitting in prisons without trial. For the thousand times, your remarks mean nothing because you have challenged each agreement,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, Bassil said criticizing the bill and hinting at al-Mustaqbal's bid to release prisoners linked to attacks at the Lebanese army.

“Criminals and terrorists must not be treated the same as Lebanese wishing to return back from Israel," said Bassil, the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun.

Parliamentary blocs were divided during the legislative session on Thursday over what crimes should be pardoned and included in the controversial general amnesty law.

The law involves a pardon for Lebanese who fled to Israel after its withdrawal from the South in 2000, another for Islamists jailed over terror-related offenses and one for drug-related offenses that would benefit prisoners who hail from the Bekaa.

The country's three main Christian blocs including the FPM, Kataeb, and Lebanese Forces reject the legislation arguing it pardons inmates including those accused of killing soldiers and security members.