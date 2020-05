Lebanon on Friday recorded four new coronavirus cases, which raises the overall tally to 1,172, the Health Ministry said.

Three of those infected are residents and one is a repatriated expat, the Ministry added.

It said the local cases were recorded in the Beirut suburb of al-Kafaat and the Akkar town of Jdeidet al-Qaytaa, noting that the repatriated expat resides in Ashrafieh.