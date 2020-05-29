Hasan 'Satisfied' over Decline in Coronavirus Infections

Health Minister Hamad Hasan announced Friday that he is “satisfied” over the decline in the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

He added that the reopening of the airport and shopping malls hinges on the numbers of infections over the next two weeks and whether the decline will continue.

“As long as we are facing a global pandemic, the airport requires special arrangements related to its reopening, especially as to the number of infections that might arrive through it,” the minister went on to say.

Lebanon on Friday confirmed only four coronavirus cases. It had witnessed a major spike in infections in recent days.