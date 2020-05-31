Joe Biden Condemns 'Violence' of U.S. Race Protests
U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the violence of race protests that have erupted across the United States but said Americans had a right to demonstrate.
"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response," the Democratic White House hopeful said in a statement.
"But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."
