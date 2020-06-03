UK Support to Lebanon's COVID-19 Well Over $2 Million So Far

The UK “continues to be at the forefront of responding to the Government of Lebanon’s urgent needs in response to COVID-19 and will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Lebanon in facing this crisis,” said British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling during his announcement of UK support that has reached well over $2 million so far.

“In unprecedented times, this crisis requires a joint effort from all of society, here and around the world,” Rampling added.

In a statement, the British embassy in Lebanon said: “Through the World Health Organization Lebanon, the UK has provided over $400,000 for specialist medical equipment to bolster public healthcare services. We are also providing critical support totaling $500,000 to the Disaster Risk Management Unit (DRM) in the Prime Minister’s office to ensure their operation at increased capacity in supporting COVID-19 committee to coordinate with local governorates through December 2020.”

“Through our other programs, we are also supporting the Palestinian Civil Defense providing $135,000 for preventative lifesaving work in the camps raising awareness on disease prevention. We are also supporting the Internal Security Forces with over $1 million to coordinate and implement the Government of Lebanon’s response and keeping communities safe,” the embassy added.

“It remains critical that through UKaid we continue to focus our support on containment and the most vulnerable households across Lebanon, refugees and Lebanese, at this difficult time,” it said.

Beyond Lebanon, the UK has so far pledged over $900 million of UK aid to tackle the pandemic. British scientists and researchers are at the forefront of the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine to stop its spread, including within the UK. The UK has so far pledged over $500 million of UK aid to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI), the largest single contribution by any country to this fund to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

On Thursday 4 June, the UK is hosting the Global Vaccine Summit 2020 bringing together leaders from around the world at a virtual event to pledge their support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to protect a further 300 million more children against infectious diseases like measles, typhoid and polio.

The Summit aims to raise at least US$7.4 billion to help Gavi save up to 8 million lives over the next five years. “The UK is proud to be Gavi’s leading donor and is at the forefront of efforts to drive unprecedented global collaboration and resourcing for the development and delivery of new vaccines, treatments and tests at the speed and scale required in the UK and around the world, including in low income countries,” the British embassy statement said.