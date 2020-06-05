Israel Launches Raids on Syria Flying over Lebanon

A convoy of Israeli warplanes crossed Lebanon’s airspace flying at a low altitude over Jbeil, Keserwan and Metn late on Thursday, the National News Agency said.

The aircrafts conducted air raids targeting the Syrian province of Hama, a central region controlled by the Syrian army and Iranians, a monitor group said.

At least nine fighters loyal to the Syrian regime were killed, reports said.

Syrian forces fired anti-aircraft systems in response to the deadly Israeli attack in Hama, the Observatory reported.

Israel, which did not immediately comment on the reports, has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, sometimes using Lebanese airspace.

In April, Lebanon filed a U.N. complaint against Israel after its warplanes used Lebanese airspace to fire missiles at targets in Syria’s Homs.

Thursday's raids targeted government troops, allied Iranian forces and Hizbullah fighters.

Israel rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.