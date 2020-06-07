Bassil Says Civil State is 'Salvation' after Sectarian Unrest

Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil announced Sunday that a “civil state” is the “salvation” for the country, a day after sectarian unrest incidents rocked the country.

“Respecting the other is an ethica commitment and accepting the other is self respect,” Bassil tweeted.

“Civic education is essential and respect for sentiments and creeds is sacred,” he added.

“Our current system creates crises, its improvement is a duty and the civil state remains the salvation,” the FPM chief went on to say.