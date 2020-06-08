Hariri Meets Jumblat in Clemenceau

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, ex-MP Walid Jumblat at the latter’s residence in Clemenceau, Hariri’s media office said Sunday evening.

Talks between the two men focused on the “latest political developments and the general situation in the country,” it said.

Hariri was accompanied by former Minister Ghattas Khoury and the meeting was attended by the head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc MP Taymour Jumblatt, MP Wael Abu Faour and former Minister Ghazi Aridi.