Hariri Meets Jumblat in Clemenceau

by Naharnet Newsdesk 08 June 2020, 08:19
Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri held talks with leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, ex-MP Walid Jumblat at the latter’s residence in Clemenceau, Hariri’s media office said Sunday evening.

Talks between the two men focused on the “latest political developments and the general situation in the country,” it said.

Hariri was accompanied by former Minister Ghattas Khoury and the meeting was attended by the head of the Democratic Gathering Bloc MP Taymour Jumblatt, MP Wael Abu Faour and former Minister Ghazi Aridi.

Thumb whyaskwhy 08 June 2020, 13:59

both are worried about what is going to happen to Beirute soon....

Thumb libanaisresilient 08 June 2020, 17:42

Hariri is desperate because his Fortune has vanished and he sees no way to recover it so soon, he has real estates in Europe for Sale trying to make some money urgently, that's sad man!

