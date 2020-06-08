19 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon on Monday confirmed 19 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, raising the overall tally to 1,350.

The Health Ministry said 14 of the new cases were recorded among residents and five among repatriated Lebanese expats.

All of the local infections have been traced to known sources, the Ministry added in its daily statement.

It said 10 of the cases were recorded in Majdal Anjar, three in Barja, two in al-Beddawi and one in each of al-Amrousiyeh, Suwayri, al-Marwaniyeh and Shaqra.