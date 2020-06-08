Diab: Civil Peace is Everyone's Responsibility, Not Only Govt.'s

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday stressed the importance of “preserving civil peace,” warning that “all Lebanese would pay the price for any stability setback, not only a single group or region.”

“The protection of civil peace is the national responsibility of all political forces, not only the government, that’s why no one can evade this responsibility regardless of their position,” Diab said during his meetings on Monday.

“What happened on Saturday was an alarm bell,” the PM added, referring to the sectarian unrest in several Lebanese regions.

“Continuing this performance and these political stances will lead to a collapse that will affect all Lebanese,” he warned.

He also cautioned that “stirring discord resembles national treason,” calling on all those keen on the country and its people to “confront all sedition schemes.”

“It is unacceptable, in any way whatsoever, to exploit people’s concerns for political gains,” Diab went on to say.