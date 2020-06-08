OGERO Head, Board Members Referred to Audit Bureau, Public Prosecution

Audit Bureau Prosecutor Judge Fawzi Khamis on Monday decided to refer Imad Kreidiyeh, the head of the OGERO telecom authority, and two board members to the Audit Bureau and the public prosecution.

The two board members are Ghassan Daher and Hadi Abu Farhat.

The move comes over “violations committed by OGERO as part of a consensual agreement with the Telecom Ministry to carry out maintenance works and operate the facilities and landline networks belonging to the Ministry for the year 2019.”