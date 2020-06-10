Lebanon Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases

Lebanon on Wednesday confirmed twenty more COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said.

Twelve of the new cases were recorded among residents and eight among repatriated expats, the Ministry added in its daily statement.

Seven of the local cases were recorded in Bekaa’s Makseh, three in Barja, one in Minieh and one in Suwayri. As for the expat cases, two were recorded in Qana and one was recorded in each of Ashrafieh, Ain el-Rummaneh, Ghobeiri, Haret Hreik, al-Sharqiyeh and Shaqra.

All of the local cases have been traced to known sources according to the ministry's statement.

The new cases raise the country’s tally to 1,388.