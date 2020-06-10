Cabinet Discusses Appointments amid Boycott of Marada Ministers

Cabinet convened Wednesday afternoon to discuss an agenda of 15 items topped by financial and administrative appointments.

Marada Movement’s two ministers Lamia Yammine and Michel Najjar boycotted the session in connection with the issue of appointments.

“The approach of the distribution of shares, which was the norm over the past years, is no longer valid today and we believe in the inevitability of abandoning it,” Marada sources told MTV.

“There is a need to move to a transparent mechanism for appointments that would be exclusively based on competence and skill,” the sources added.

“We received more than one offer over the past two days, but we rejected them in line with our previous stances,” the sources went on to say, warning that “these appointments will destroy what’s left of the spirit of this state.”

“We won’t be partners in this or witnesses,” the sources added.

The proposed appointments include naming for deputies for the central bank governor, a head and five members for the Banking Control Commission, three members for the Capital Markets Authority, a state commissioner to the central bank and a state commissioner to the Banking Control Commission.

They also include the appointment of a Civil Service Council chief, a Beirut governor, a Keserwan and Jbeil governor, a director general for the Economy Ministry, an investment director general for the Energy Ministry and a director general for the General Directorate of Cereals and Sugar Beet.