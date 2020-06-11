Report: Congress Republicans Target ‘Hizbullah and Allies’

Congress Republicans released a comprehensive policy proposal on Wednesday considering sanctions on “all ministers of Hizbullah in the government, and figures who present themselves as independent and supportive of the party.”

The plan, released by the Republican Study Committee in Congress, mentioned AMAL Movement leader and Speaker Nabih Berri, Free Patriotic Movement chief and MP Jebran Bassil, MP Jamil Sayed, two former ministers Jamil Jabaq and Fawzi Salloukh.

The sanctions are part of a series of recommendations entitled "Maximizing American Power and Confronting Global Threats", with the aim of "imposing the most severe sanctions on Iran and its proxies in the region and ending exemptions that allow them to earn money.”

They are also part of a new draft penal code the Republicans are preparing to submit to Congress, targeting parties linked with Iran in the region, and ends the current exemptions granted to Tehran in places like in Iraq.”