U.S. Ambassador Affirms Support for Lebanon Reforms

US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea affirmed support for the government’s reform program during talks with President Michel Aoun in Baabda, the Lebanese Presidency said on Thursday.

The Presidency said, Shea affirmed that the United States of America supports the reform steps undertaken by Lebanon in order to be able to overcome the financial economic crisis it is suffering.

Aoun and Shea discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic and financial crisis that have seen many Lebanese slide into poverty.

The government adopted an economic recovery plan, pledging to implement significant reforms. It entered talks with the International Monetary Fund, seeking to unlock billions of dollar in aid.