Lebanon Confirms 14 New Coronavirus Cases, Another Death

Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Eleven of the cases were recorded among residents and three among repatriated expats.

The Ministry said all of the local cases have been traced to known sources.

The local cases were recorded in Makseh, Majdal Anjar, al-Mreijat, al-Beddawi, Suwayri, Jeb Jannine and al-Qasr, while the expat cases were recorded in Choueifat, Qsarnaba and Msayleh.

Thursday's cases raise the country's tally to 1,402 while a new fatality has taken the death toll to 31.