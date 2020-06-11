Roads Blocked across Lebanon as Dollar Reportedly Hits LBP 7,000 Mark

Protesters took to the streets across Lebanon on Thursday as reports said the dollar was selling at at historic rate of LBP 7,000 on the black market.

In Beirut, protesters rallied on the Ring highway amid calls for a demo at Martyrs Square, as others blocked the Qasqas road.

Shops and companies meanwhile closed in the Barbir, Maqased and Mazraa areas “in protest at the hysterical rise in the dollar exchange rate and their inability to continue running their businesses,” the National News Agency said.

They also hung banners condemning the economic and social situations.

Outside the capital, protesters blocked the highway linking Beirut to the South in the Jiye and Costa Brava areas as others blocked several key roads in the North, the Bekaa and the southern region of Tyre. Demonstrators also took to the streets in the southern city of Sidon.

The dramatic collapse of the Lebanese lira coincides with a currency crash in neighboring Syria, amid reports that the two financial situations are affecting each other.

Lebanon is in the grips of its worst economic turmoil in decades, and holding talks with the International Monetary Fund towards securing billions in aid to help overcome it.

The Lebanese pound remains pegged to the U.S. currency at a rate of 1,507 per dollar, but its value has tumbled on the black market in recent months.

The new nadir comes despite government pledges to halt the pound's devaluation, and the money changers' union issuing a maximum daily buying rate of 3,890 and selling rate of 3,940.

Lebanese banks have gradually restricted dollar withdrawals since late last year, forcing those in need to buy them at a higher rate on the black market.

An AFP photographer said on Thursday that many money changing shops had shuttered over what they said was a lack of dollars.

In an apparent bid to better oversee the exchange market, the central bank is set to launch a new online platform on June 23 through which changers will be asked to register all operations.

Lebanon's economic crunch has caused poverty to soar to 45 percent of the population and unemployment to rise to 35 percent.

It has also sparked steep inflation, including on imported products.

International Crisis Group on Monday warned that Lebanon needed "emergency external assistance to ward off the worst social consequences of the crisis."

Lebanon, whose debt equivalent to more than 170 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) is one of the world's largest, defaulted for the first time in March.