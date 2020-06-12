Geagea Says Lebanese to Hear 'Bad News' Daily if Hizbullah, Bassil Keep Ruling

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday blamed Hizbullah, Free Patriotic Movement chief Jebran Bassil and "their allies" for the country's economic pain.

"As long as Hizbullah, Minister Jebran Bassil and their allies are in power, prepare to hear bad news and witness a new deterioration with every sunrise," Geagea tweeted.

His tweet comes after a night of raging protests across the country that evoked the first days of the October 17 uprising.

Protesters took to the streets, blocked most of the country's roads and clashed with security forces in some areas after reports said that the dollar was selling for a historic high of LBP 7,000.